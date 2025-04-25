Madhyamik results on May 2: Board

The results of the 2025 Madhyamik will be published on May 2, the state secondary education board said on Thursday.

The websites where the results can be accessed include www.result.wbbsedata.com, Wb10.abplive.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.results.shiksha, fastresults.in and https://iresults.net/

The mobile apps where the results will be visible are https://iresults.net/wbbse-app/, fastresults.in, www.results.shiksha and www.edutips.in

ADVERTISEMENT

To access their results, students will be required to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other necessary details, said a board official.

The results will be available on the websites and mobile apps from 9.45am on May 2, the board said in a release.

Schools will get the marksheets and certificates from their respective camp offices of the board from 10am on May 2.

This year’s Madhyamik examinations were conducted from February 10 to February 22 across 2,683 exam centres in the state, with around 9,84,894 candidates writing the Class X board examination.

Many wondered whether the board could publish the results on time, considering that the Supreme Court on April 3 terminated the jobs of several thousand teachers at the secondary level because the recruitment process through which they were appointed was found to be “vitiated” by the apex court.

The teachers at the secondary level examine the scripts of the Class X board examinations.

“We took steps so the results could be published on time,” said a board official.

The board president, Ramanuj Ganguly, will hold a news conference on May 2.

During the official press conference, the board will release additional details such as the overall pass percentage, the list of toppers, and important informations regarding supplementary exams and re-evaluation procedures.