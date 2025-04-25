Exam results

Madhyamik results on May 2: Board

Our Special Correspondent
Our Special Correspondent
Posted on 25 Apr 2025
07:44 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

ADVERTISEMENT

The results of the 2025 Madhyamik will be published on May 2, the state secondary education board said on Thursday.

The websites where the results can be accessed include www.result.wbbsedata.com, Wb10.abplive.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.results.shiksha, fastresults.in and https://iresults.net/

The mobile apps where the results will be visible are https://iresults.net/wbbse-app/, fastresults.in, www.results.shiksha and www.edutips.in

ADVERTISEMENT

To access their results, students will be required to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other necessary details, said a board official.

The results will be available on the websites and mobile apps from 9.45am on May 2, the board said in a release.

Schools will get the marksheets and certificates from their respective camp offices of the board from 10am on May 2.

This year’s Madhyamik examinations were conducted from February 10 to February 22 across 2,683 exam centres in the state, with around 9,84,894 candidates writing the Class X board examination.

Many wondered whether the board could publish the results on time, considering that the Supreme Court on April 3 terminated the jobs of several thousand teachers at the secondary level because the recruitment process through which they were appointed was found to be “vitiated” by the apex court.

The teachers at the secondary level examine the scripts of the Class X board examinations.

“We took steps so the results could be published on time,” said a board official.

The board president, Ramanuj Ganguly, will hold a news conference on May 2.

During the official press conference, the board will release additional details such as the overall pass percentage, the list of toppers, and important informations regarding supplementary exams and re-evaluation procedures.

Last updated on 25 Apr 2025
07:45 AM
Exam results Madhyamik
Similar stories
Earth Day

Jadavpur University Celebrates Earth Day 2025 with a Call for Renewable Energy

WB Madhyamik 2025

Major Update - WB Madhyamik Result 2025 on May 2! Check All Details by WBBSE

RRB Exam

RRB Paramedical 2025 Exam Dates, City Intimation Slip OUT- Know Details Here

OPSC

OSSC SI Excise Admit Card Released at ossc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Earth Day

Jadavpur University Celebrates Earth Day 2025 with a Call for Renewable Energy

WB Madhyamik 2025

Major Update - WB Madhyamik Result 2025 on May 2! Check All Details by WBBSE

RRB Exam

RRB Paramedical 2025 Exam Dates, City Intimation Slip OUT- Know Details Here

OPSC

OSSC SI Excise Admit Card Released at ossc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Inside

St Xavier's College

Xavier’s Management Society Hosts Power-Packed XMC 2025, A Celebration of Young Lea. . .

Bihar government

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025 OUT at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link to Downlo. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality