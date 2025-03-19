CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key and Result Release Update - All Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 Mar 2025
14:59 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the final answer key and result of the Joint CSIR NET 2024 December session in the coming days.
The exam was conducted on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025, across 326 centres in 164 cities for 2,38,451 candidates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the final answer key and result of the Joint CSIR NET 2024 December session in the coming days. The exam was conducted on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025, across 326 centres in 164 cities for 2,38,451 candidates.

Candidates were earlier provided with a provisional answer key on March 11, 2025, and had the opportunity to raise objections until March 14, 2025. Before declaring the results, NTA will release the final answer key, which will be published only if the expert panel finds valid discrepancies in the provisional answer key.

KCET 2025 - KEA Prepones Kannada Language Exam, Revises Schedule
KCET 2025 - KEA Prepones Kannada Language Exam, Revises Schedule
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 City Slip and Admit Card Issue Date - All Details by NTA
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 City Slip and Admit Card Issue Date - All Details by NTA

Steps to Check the Final Answer Key

ADVERTISEMENT

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to check the final answer key:

  • Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Login with your unique credentials (once the final answer key is available).
  • View the answer key displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy for future reference.

The result will be announced in the form of percentiles along with scores or normalised scores (in case of subject tests being conducted in two/multiple shifts). As for the final merit list, it will be prepared by the Result Committee by taking into account the cumulative marks obtained by the examinees in all the parts (Part A, B, and C) of the exam. Candidates must note that once the results are declared, no re-evaluation or re-checking will be entertained by the authorities.

Last updated on 19 Mar 2025
15:00 PM
CSIR UGC NET CSIR UGC NET December 2024 National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint CSIR-UGC NET
Similar stories
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

UP Board begins evaluating nearly 3 crore answer sheets, results by April-end

IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee Announces GATE 2025 Result at gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Direct Link to Downloa. . .

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 - KEA Prepones Kannada Language Exam, Revises Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR Teacher Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Exam and Scribe Application Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

UP Board begins evaluating nearly 3 crore answer sheets, results by April-end

IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee Announces GATE 2025 Result at gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Direct Link to Downloa. . .

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

NASA Astronauts' Homecoming: BITM Kolkata Hosts Live Screening of Historic Space Retu. . .

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 - KEA Prepones Kannada Language Exam, Revises Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR Teacher Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Exam and Scribe Application Updates

SSC CGL 2024

SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2024 & Scores Out Amid Transparency Concerns - Detail. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality