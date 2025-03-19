CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key and Result Release Update - All Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the final answer key and result of the Joint CSIR NET 2024 December session in the coming days. The exam was conducted on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025, across 326 centres in 164 cities for 2,38,451 candidates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the final answer key and result of the Joint CSIR NET 2024 December session in the coming days. The exam was conducted on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025, across 326 centres in 164 cities for 2,38,451 candidates.

Candidates were earlier provided with a provisional answer key on March 11, 2025, and had the opportunity to raise objections until March 14, 2025. Before declaring the results, NTA will release the final answer key, which will be published only if the expert panel finds valid discrepancies in the provisional answer key.

Steps to Check the Final Answer Key

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to check the final answer key:

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Login with your unique credentials (once the final answer key is available).

View the answer key displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

The result will be announced in the form of percentiles along with scores or normalised scores (in case of subject tests being conducted in two/multiple shifts). As for the final merit list, it will be prepared by the Result Committee by taking into account the cumulative marks obtained by the examinees in all the parts (Part A, B, and C) of the exam. Candidates must note that once the results are declared, no re-evaluation or re-checking will be entertained by the authorities.