UCEED 2025

UCEED, CEED 2025 Final Answer Key Released: How to Download Now

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2025
13:20 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has officially released the final answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2025 today, January 29.
Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access and download the final answer keys from the official websites uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has officially released the final answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2025 today, January 29. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access and download the final answer keys from the official websites uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Steps to Download UCEED, CEED 2025 Final Answer Key

  1. Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in.
  2. Click on the link for ‘UCEED, CEED Final Answer Key 2025’ available on the homepage. The final answer key for UCEED or CEED will be displayed on the screen.
  3. Download the answer key and verify the candidate’s responses.
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates should note that the final answer key has been released exclusively for Part A of the examination. Since Part B is a subjective section, it does not have a model answer key.

The draft answer keys for UCEED and CEED 2025, along with the question papers, were initially made available on January 21. Additionally, the candidate response sheet for Part A of UCEED 2025 will remain accessible only until the declaration of the final results.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Round 3 CAP Provisional Seat Matrix Out
Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Round 3 CAP Provisional Seat Matrix Out

UCEED and CEED 2025 were conducted on January 19 for admissions to undergraduate (BDes) and postgraduate (MDes) design programmes. UCEED is required for BDes admissions, while CEED is conducted for MDes admissions at leading institutions, including IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram, and other design schools.

Last updated on 29 Jan 2025
13:21 PM
UCEED 2025 IIT Bombay design
Similar stories
RPSC

RPSC RAS Prelims Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to Download Steps and Exam Details

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Exam 2024 - Check Major Changes by BCI and Result Update

CBSE

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Registration for Superintendent and other posts closes tomorro. . .

AIBE 19 Exam Results to be declared soon on official website - Know how to check once. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
RPSC

RPSC RAS Prelims Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to Download Steps and Exam Details

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Exam 2024 - Check Major Changes by BCI and Result Update

CBSE

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Registration for Superintendent and other posts closes tomorro. . .

AIBE 19 Exam Results to be declared soon on official website - Know how to check once. . .

UP NEET PG 2024

UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling: Seat Matrix Out, Choice Filling Open Till Januar. . .

Kerala government

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins Tomorrow- Details Here