UCEED, CEED 2025 Final Answer Key Released: How to Download Now

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has officially released the final answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2025 today, January 29. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access and download the final answer keys from the official websites uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Steps to Download UCEED, CEED 2025 Final Answer Key

Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in. Click on the link for ‘UCEED, CEED Final Answer Key 2025’ available on the homepage. The final answer key for UCEED or CEED will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and verify the candidate’s responses.

Candidates should note that the final answer key has been released exclusively for Part A of the examination. Since Part B is a subjective section, it does not have a model answer key.

The draft answer keys for UCEED and CEED 2025, along with the question papers, were initially made available on January 21. Additionally, the candidate response sheet for Part A of UCEED 2025 will remain accessible only until the declaration of the final results.

UCEED and CEED 2025 were conducted on January 19 for admissions to undergraduate (BDes) and postgraduate (MDes) design programmes. UCEED is required for BDes admissions, while CEED is conducted for MDes admissions at leading institutions, including IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram, and other design schools.