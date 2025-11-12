AIIMS NORCET 2025

AIIMS NORCET 9 Seat Allotment 2025 Withdrawn: When Will Revised Result be Published?

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Nov 2025
Summary
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has officially withdrawn the AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9-seat allotment results.
The decision was taken due to the pending redistribution of reserved category seats across certain participating institutes.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has officially withdrawn the AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9-seat allotment results. The decision was taken due to the pending redistribution of reserved category seats across certain participating institutes. Consequently, the seat acceptance process has also been put on hold until further notice.

According to the official notice, the revised AIIMS NORCET 9 seat allotment result 2025 will be released within a week. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official AIIMS website - aiimsexams.ac.in - for the latest updates.

The notice reads: “The result of the provisional seat allocation for NORCET-09, dated 03.11.2025, stands withdrawn in view of the pending updated distribution of reserved seats across different categories in some Institutes.”

The AIIMS NORCET 9 recruitment drive aims to fill 3,500 Nursing Officer vacancies across AIIMS institutes, JIPMER, and other government medical institutions.

Earlier, the AIIMS NORCET 9 main results 2025 were declared on October 3, where 13,996 candidates qualified for the stage 2 exam - including 4,233 male and 9,726 female candidates. Around 19,332 candidates were shortlisted for the NORCET 9 examination overall.

Once the revised seat allotment list is published, candidates will be allotted seats based on their rank, preference of institutes, and availability of seats. Those allotted a seat must report to the respective institutions to confirm admission, failing which their allotment will be cancelled.

