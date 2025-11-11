SSC Opens Slot Selection for JE Exams 2025 at ssc.gov.in - How to Choose Exam Preferences?

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun the self-slot selection process for candidates appearing in the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2025. This feature allows candidates to choose their preferred exam city and date by logging in to the official SSC website - ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun the self-slot selection process for candidates appearing in the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2025. This feature allows candidates to choose their preferred exam city and date by logging in to the official SSC website - ssc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the slot selection window for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Examination will remain open until 11 PM on November 13, 2025. Meanwhile, candidates appearing for the Sub-Inspector (SI) Examination in Delhi Police and CAPF can exercise their slot preference between November 17 and November 21, 2025, also till 11 PM.

The Commission clarified that once candidates submit their slot selection, it will be treated as final, and no changes or representations will be accepted afterward. In case a candidate fails to select a slot within the given time frame, the system will automatically assign an available slot in one of the cities chosen during the application process, or based on availability. The decision of the Commission regarding slot allocation will be final and binding.

ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative aims to provide greater flexibility and convenience to candidates, ensuring they can choose examination dates and venues best suited to them.

Candidates are advised to complete their slot selection process within the stipulated deadline to avoid automatic allocation.