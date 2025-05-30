IISER IAT 2025

IISER IAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Begins at iiseradmission.in - Link and Deadline

Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 May 2025
Summary
The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has officially opened the answer key objection window for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025.
Along with the provisional answer key, IISER has also released the IAT 2025 response sheets.

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has officially opened the answer key objection window for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the test and have discrepancies to report can raise objections through the official website, iiseradmission.in.

Along with the provisional answer key, IISER has also released the IAT 2025 response sheets. To access these, candidates need to log in using their unique credentials.

Candidates can compare their recorded responses with the provisional answer key and, if necessary, submit objections by June 1, 2025. While filing an objection, candidates must:

  • Select the relevant Question ID from the response form.
  • Upload supporting documents in JPG, JPEG, PNG, or PDF format (up to 400KB).
  • Pay a non-refundable fee of ₹100 per question.

The system also allows candidates to report translation errors (for those who chose Hindi as the test language) and flag multiple correct answers by listing up to four options in the remarks section.

No email-based objections will be entertained, and the final decision rests with the institute after expert review.

Additionally, IISER will open a selective document upload facility for candidates from June 1 to June 16, 2025 (5 PM) for admission-related documents. Candidates failing to upload required certificates within this window will not be considered under their claimed category during the admission process.

The final answer key and IAT 2025 results will be announced after evaluating all objections.

Find the direct objection submission link.

