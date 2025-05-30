GPAT 2025

GPAT Answer Key 2025 Out - Objection Submission Closes Soon, Check Guidelines by NBEMS

Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 May 2025
09:35 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the provisional answer key and recorded responses for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the provisional answer key and recorded responses for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025. Candidates can now download the GPAT 2025 answer key and their response sheets from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

To access the documents, candidates need to log in through the GPAT 2025 webpage and click on the ‘Candidate Response’ tab to view the question paper along with their recorded answers.

Objection Process

Candidates who wish to challenge any answer can submit objections via the ‘Challenge Form’ available on the same portal. A non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question is applicable for each challenge. The last date to raise objections is June 1, 2025, till 3 PM.

NBEMS clarified that only paid objections submitted within the stipulated timeline will be reviewed. No individual replies regarding the challenge outcomes will be provided.

Challenges without valid references will be dismissed, and objections regarding the difficulty level of questions will not be entertained.

After reviewing all valid challenges by subject experts, the final answer key for GPAT 2025 will be published. The GPAT 2025 result will be declared based on this final key, and the marks obtained will determine candidates’ scores and merit ranks.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the provisional key and submit any valid challenges before the deadline.

Last updated on 30 May 2025
09:36 AM
GPAT 2025 Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Answer Key
