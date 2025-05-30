HP TET 2025

HP TET Admit Card 2025 Out for TGT Arts, Medical - Download Now at hpbose.org

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 May 2025
10:05 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has issued the HP TET 2025 admit card for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Arts and Medical exams.
Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website — hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has issued the HP TET 2025 admit card for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Arts and Medical exams. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website — hpbose.org — by entering their application number and date of birth.

The HP TET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on June 1, 7, 8, 11, and 14 in two shifts daily — from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and from 2 PM to 4.30 PM.

GPAT Answer Key 2025 Out - Objection Submission Closes Soon, Check Guidelines by NBEMS
GPAT Answer Key 2025 Out - Objection Submission Closes Soon, Check Guidelines by NBEMS

According to HPBOSE, 12,519 candidates are set to appear for the TGT (Arts) exam at 79 centres across Himachal Pradesh, while the TGT (Medical) exam will see participation from 4,510 candidates at 54 centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Download HP TET Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official website at hpbose.org.
  • Click on the ‘TET (June 2025)’ link on the homepage.
  • Select the ‘Download Admit Card’ option.
  • Enter your application number and date of birth.
  • View, download, and print the admit card for exam day.
UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out at upsc.gov.in - Download Hall Ticket Now
UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out at upsc.gov.in - Download Hall Ticket Now

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. The admit card contains essential details such as exam date, time, venue, and exam-day instructions.

For further updates and guidelines, candidates are advised to visit the official HPBOSE website regularly.

Last updated on 30 May 2025
10:06 AM
HP TET 2025 HPBOSE Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card HP TET Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education
Similar stories
CISCE

CISCE Opens ICSE, ISC Improvement Exam 2025 Registration: Key Rules, Fees and Dates

IISER IAT 2025

IISER IAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Begins at iiseradmission.in - Link and Deadline

GPAT 2025

GPAT Answer Key 2025 Out - Objection Submission Closes Soon, Check Guidelines by NBEM. . .

APSCHE

APSCHE Closes AP EAPCET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Today- Direct Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CISCE

CISCE Opens ICSE, ISC Improvement Exam 2025 Registration: Key Rules, Fees and Dates

IISER IAT 2025

IISER IAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Begins at iiseradmission.in - Link and Deadline

GPAT 2025

GPAT Answer Key 2025 Out - Objection Submission Closes Soon, Check Guidelines by NBEM. . .

APSCHE

APSCHE Closes AP EAPCET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Today- Direct Link Here

JEE Main

CSAB Announces Counselling Schedule for Supernumerary & Special Round through JEE Mai. . .

National Teachers’ Award

MoE Begins National Award to Teachers 2025 Nominations - Who Is Eligible? All Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality