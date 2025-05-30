HP TET Admit Card 2025 Out for TGT Arts, Medical - Download Now at hpbose.org

Summary The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has issued the HP TET 2025 admit card for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Arts and Medical exams. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website — hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has issued the HP TET 2025 admit card for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Arts and Medical exams. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website — hpbose.org — by entering their application number and date of birth.

The HP TET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on June 1, 7, 8, 11, and 14 in two shifts daily — from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and from 2 PM to 4.30 PM.

According to HPBOSE, 12,519 candidates are set to appear for the TGT (Arts) exam at 79 centres across Himachal Pradesh, while the TGT (Medical) exam will see participation from 4,510 candidates at 54 centres.

How to Download HP TET Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website at hpbose.org.

Click on the ‘TET (June 2025)’ link on the homepage.

Select the ‘Download Admit Card’ option.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

View, download, and print the admit card for exam day.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. The admit card contains essential details such as exam date, time, venue, and exam-day instructions.

For further updates and guidelines, candidates are advised to visit the official HPBOSE website regularly.