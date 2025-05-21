MAH MBA CET 2025 Final Answer Key Released: Check Updated Responses and Result Details

Summary The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has officially released the final answer key for the MAH MBA CET 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the updated key through the official portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

This year, a total of 253 objections were raised by candidates on 101 questions across various sections. Following a thorough review, the state CET cell has decided to award one mark to 28 questions and has also updated answers for 6 other questions based on valid challenges submitted by examinees.

Objections Received and Sections Affected

As per the official data, 134 objections were raised in the Logical Reasoning section, 21 objections in Abstract Reasoning, 63 objections in Verbal Ability, and 35 objections in Quantitative Aptitude.

The final answer key reflects these changes, ensuring transparency and fairness in the marking process. The document includes section-wise questions, official updated answers, and candidate responses, enabling examinees to estimate their final scores accurately.

Result and Counselling Details

With the release of the final answer key, candidates can now expect the MAH MBA CET 2025 results to be announced soon. Following the result declaration, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for MBA/MMS programmes in Maharashtra will begin, determining seat allotments for the upcoming academic year.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further updates on result announcements, CAP schedules, and counselling guidelines.