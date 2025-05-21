MAH MBA CET 2025

MAH MBA CET 2025 Final Answer Key Released: Check Updated Responses and Result Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 May 2025
10:15 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has officially released the final answer key for the MAH MBA CET 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the updated key through the official portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has officially released the final answer key for the MAH MBA CET 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the updated key through the official portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

This year, a total of 253 objections were raised by candidates on 101 questions across various sections. Following a thorough review, the state CET cell has decided to award one mark to 28 questions and has also updated answers for 6 other questions based on valid challenges submitted by examinees.

UG Courses Admission Deadline Extended by Odisha Govt - CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result Soon
UG Courses Admission Deadline Extended by Odisha Govt - CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result Soon

Objections Received and Sections Affected

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official data, 134 objections were raised in the Logical Reasoning section, 21 objections in Abstract Reasoning, 63 objections in Verbal Ability, and 35 objections in Quantitative Aptitude.

The final answer key reflects these changes, ensuring transparency and fairness in the marking process. The document includes section-wise questions, official updated answers, and candidate responses, enabling examinees to estimate their final scores accurately.

ICSI CS Executive &amp; Professional June 2025 Admit Cards Out — Download Now at icsi.edu!
ICSI CS Executive &amp; Professional June 2025 Admit Cards Out — Download Now at icsi.edu!

Result and Counselling Details

With the release of the final answer key, candidates can now expect the MAH MBA CET 2025 results to be announced soon. Following the result declaration, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for MBA/MMS programmes in Maharashtra will begin, determining seat allotments for the upcoming academic year.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further updates on result announcements, CAP schedules, and counselling guidelines.

Last updated on 21 May 2025
10:16 AM
MAH MBA CET 2025 MAH CET 2025 Answer Key Maharashtra Common Entrance Test
Similar stories
Odisha government

UG Courses Admission Deadline Extended by Odisha Govt - CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result. . .

AP ICET 2025

AP ICET Result 2025 Declared - Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Counselling Details

Bank exams

Indian Overseas Bank Recruiting for Local Bank Officers Post 2025- Eligibility & Dire. . .

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur Will Release Candidates' Response for JEE Advanced 2025 Soon- Read Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Odisha government

UG Courses Admission Deadline Extended by Odisha Govt - CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result. . .

AP ICET 2025

AP ICET Result 2025 Declared - Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Counselling Details

Representational image
IGCSE (Cambridge Assessment International Education)

Cambridge board results out for IGCSE and A-level March exams with 17,000 students

Bank exams

Indian Overseas Bank Recruiting for Local Bank Officers Post 2025- Eligibility & Dire. . .

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur Will Release Candidates' Response for JEE Advanced 2025 Soon- Read Details

NTA SWAYAM January 2025

NTA Releases SWAYAM January Admit Card for May 24, 25 and 31 Exams- Details Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality