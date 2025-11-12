Odisha Schools

Second Chance in Education: NIOS & Odisha Govt Join Hands to Bring Back Out-of-School Students

PTI
Posted on 12 Nov 2025
13:54 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has signed an MoU with the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) to bring the out-of-school children in the state back to classrooms.
The collaboration aims to provide a second opportunity for education to the drop-out and out-of-school children of Odisha.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has signed an MoU with the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) to bring the out-of-school children in the state back to classrooms, officials said on Tuesday.

The collaboration aims to provide a second opportunity for education to the drop-out and out-of-school children of Odisha, enabling them to complete their secondary and senior secondary education through a flexible mode, they added.

"The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of deprived learners across the state, helping them rejoin the mainstream of education and empowering them to build a brighter future. The MoU focuses on extending educational opportunities to children in districts with high dropout rates by accrediting selected schools for facilitating admissions under the NIOS system," said Akhilesh Mishra, Chairman, NIOS.

"Through this partnership, NIOS will not only create avenues for academic learning but also foster confidence, motivation and continuity among learners who were once deprived of formal education," he added.

The MoU was signed by Col Shakeel Ahmad, Secretary, NIOS, and Ananya Das, IAS, Government of Odisha.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 12 Nov 2025
13:55 PM
Odisha Schools NIOS Odisha government school dropouts
