Conservation tools

If we do not start today, tomorrow may never arrive... This was the thought in our heads as the steamer negotiated the tidal creeks of the Sundarbans. We, the 2025 batch of postgraduate diploma students of geoinformatics of the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Vivekananda Vidyabhavan, were there to celebrate International Mangrove Day. We were participating in a workshop organised by environmental conservation NGO, Purbasha Eco-Helpline Society.

The three-day event in Chargheri provided hands-on training in modern environmental monitoring tools and techniques such as sonar, drone, GNSS systems, soil mapping, water quality testing and synoptic observations for climate and mangrove conservation. We engaged in activities such as vegetation health monitoring, soil texture analysis and water quality assessment.

A key aspect of the programme was the active involvement of local communities, who participated in fieldwork, plantation drives and climate awareness programmes. This immersive learning experience not only enhanced our technical skills but also ignited in us a stronger sense of environmental responsibility.

Debantika Dam,

GIS, Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Vivekananda Vidyabhavan, Calcutta

Chevening alert

The UK ’s flagship international scholarship programme, the Chevening scholarships and fellowships, has now opened for 2026-2027. Begun in 1983, it covers more than 160 countries. There are over 60,000 Chevening alumni around the world who make up an influential global network.

The Chevening programme in India is the largest in the world, benefiting over 3,900 scholars and fellows since 1983. Chevening scholarships are open to Indian citizens with a minimum of two years’ work experience, acquired after the completion of a bachelor’s degree. The fellowships are intensive 8-12-week-long programmes hosted at top UK institutions and designed for mid-to-senior level professionals. They offer a multidisciplinary approach through lectures, workshops, site visits and engagement with sector experts.

The application window for the programme will stay open from August 5 to October 7 this year. The scholarship offers full financial support to pursue a one-year master’s at any UK university. The following Chevening Fellowships are open to applicants from India:

Chevening Cyber Security Fellowship at Cranfield University

Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence at the University of Oxford

Chevening Science and Innovation Leadership Fellowship at the University of Oxford.

Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship at the University of Westminster

For more, visit www.chevening.org.