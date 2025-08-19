Karnataka NEET UG 2025: KEA Extends Round 1 Choice Filling Deadline; Schedule Revised

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for candidates allotted seats in the NEET UG 2025 round 1 counselling to complete their choice selection and fee payment. Students who have not yet exercised their choices or paid the prescribed fees can complete the process on the official KEA website.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for candidates allotted seats in the NEET UG 2025 round 1 counselling to complete their choice selection and fee payment until today, August 19. As per the revised schedule, candidates must also report to their allotted colleges by 5.30 PM on the same day.

Students who have not yet exercised their choices or paid the prescribed fees can complete the process on the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KEA has further clarified that failure to complete the process within the extended timeline will result in the cancellation of allotted seats, which will then be added back to the seat matrix for round 2 counselling.

“Candidates who have been allotted Medical, Dental seats in the first round have been given the final opportunity to select the choices and to pay the fees till 19-08-2025 at 3.00 pm. Date will not be extended further,” the official notice stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the last date for exercising NEET UG Karnataka round 1 counselling choices was August 9, 2025, while fee payment for choice 1 and choice 2 candidates was open from August 9 to August 15, 2025. Reporting at allotted institutes was originally scheduled to be completed by August 16, 2025.

This extension offers a final chance for students to secure their allotted medical and dental seats before the commencement of round 2 counselling.