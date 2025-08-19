Bihar Staff Selection Commission

BSSC CGL 2025: Application Process Postponed Due to Revision in Fee Structure- Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Aug 2025
13:49 PM

Summary
BSSC postponed the online application process for the Fourth Graduate Level Examination CGL 2025
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,481 vacancies across various state government departments through the BSSC CGL exam 2025

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) postponed the online application process for the Fourth Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2025. The decision was taken due to proposed changes in the examination fee structure. The Bihar SSC CGL 2025 exam was earlier scheduled to be open from today, August 18 to September 19, 2025.

New dates for inviting applications will be announced soon. The commission asked candidates to keep checking the official website- bssc.bihar.gov.in, for further updates regarding the application process.

“Since a revision in the examination fee is proposed, the process of inviting online applications for Advertisement No. 05/25 (Fourth Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination) from August 18, 2025 has been immediately suspended,” the official notice said.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,481 vacancies across various state government departments through the BSSC CGL exam 2025. Of these, the highest number of 1,064 vacancies have been announced for ASO posts.

BSSC CGL 2025: Vacancy Details

Assistant Section Officer (ASO)- 1064

Planning Assistant- 88

Junior Statistical Assistant (JSA)- 5

Data Entry Operator (DEO)- 1

Auditor- 125

Auditor, Cooperative Societies- 198

Last updated on 19 Aug 2025
13:52 PM
Bihar Staff Selection Commission Bihar government
