WBJEE Result 2025: Fresh Merit List Expected as Board Seeks Caste Certificates from Reserved Categories

In response to a recent directive from the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has issued a notification asking candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories to upload their caste certificates on the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in — between August 18 and August 21, 2025.

The move comes after the court instructed the board to publish a revised merit list for WBJEE 2025, incorporating a 7% reservation for 66 OBC classes as per the state’s earlier reservation policy. The High Court also initiated contempt proceedings against the board a day before the initially scheduled result date of August 7, prompting a delay in the announcement.

In an official circular, WBJEEB stated, “SC/ST/OBC candidates are requested to mention their respective caste/tribe/community names and upload their respective certificates through the window available in WBJEEB’s website from August 18 to August 21 (11:59 PM).”

The board now plans to release the updated results by August 22, in accordance with the court's 15-day deadline.

Meanwhile, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside Bikash Bhawan, the headquarters of the state education department, expressing frustration over the prolonged delay in the publication of WBJEE results.

Earlier, WBJEEB Chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee had urged OBC candidates to upload the required documents, assuring that results would be released by August 7 — a timeline that was later altered following the court’s intervention.