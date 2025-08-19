TGCHE Begins TS ICET Counselling Phase 1 Registration 2025 Tomorrow- Detailed Schedule Here

Summary TS ICET qualified candidates can apply for registration on icet.tgche.ac.in or tgicet.nic.in for MBA and MCA admissions TGCHE will prepare the TS ICET seat allotment based on choices filled, candidates’ rank, seat availability and category

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Hyderabad is expected to commence the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2025 phase 1 counselling registration from tomorrow, August 20. TS ICET qualified candidates can apply for registration on icet.tgche.ac.in or tgicet.nic.in for MBA and MCA admissions.

TGCHE will prepare the TS ICET seat allotment based on choices filled, candidates’ rank, seat availability and category. TS ICET 2025 took place on June 8 and 9 in a computer-based mode in two shifts.

Candidates who have secured 50% marks in the open category (45% for the other category) can register for the TS ICET counselling 2025. Candidates have to pay Rs 600 (SC, ST category) and Rs 1200 for other category candidates to register for the TS ICET counselling 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

TS ICET Counselling Schedule 2025

Phase I

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification- August 20 to 28

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates- August 22 to 29 (Except August 27)

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification- August 25 to 30

Freezing of options- August 30

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before- September 2

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website- September 2 to 5

Final Phase-



Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase- September 8

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates- September 9

Exercising Options- September 9 to 10

Freezing of options- September 10

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before- September 13

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website- September 13 to 15

Reporting at the allotted College- September 15 to 16

Spot admissions (MBA and MCA Private Unaided Colleges)

Spot Admission guidelines for MBA and MCA University and Private Unaided Colleges- September 15