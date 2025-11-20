National Award

DRDO National Award: UGC Invites HEIs to Submit Nominations; Eligibility & Selection Process

Posted on 20 Nov 2025
14:19 PM

Summary
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has called upon higher education institutions across the country to submit nominations for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s prestigious national awards for 2024 and 2025. Institutions can send in their entries by December 1, as DRDO seeks to honour individuals who have made exceptional contributions to defence science and technology.

The two national awards, Dr Kothari Defence Science Award and Dr Kalam Defence Technology Award, each carry a citation and a cash prize of ₹10 lakh. According to the UGC, these awards aim to recognise researchers and innovators from government organisations, PSUs, private organisations, academia, industry, and R&D laboratories whose work has significantly advanced India’s defence capabilities.

UGC stated that nominations must include all details as specified in the official format, including a 100-word summary of major contributions and information regarding comparable technology globally. Importantly, nominations must be routed only through ministries, departments, organisations, or private agencies, and not from individual applicants. The nominee’s consent must be recorded through a signed nomination and personal information form.

The Dr Kothari Award will honour groundbreaking contributions in basic defence science, while the Dr Kalam Award will recognise advancements in defence technology development—highlighting India’s continuous push for innovation in national security.

For the selection process, all valid nominations will be examined by a screening committee, which may engage with nominees or follow additional procedures to finalise the shortlist. The final selection will be made by an apex committee, with recommendations ultimately requiring the approval of the Defence Minister.

Last updated on 20 Nov 2025
14:20 PM
National Award Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) higher education institutions University Grants Commission (UGC) nominations
