ICSI CSEET June 2026: Major Changes in Exam Pattern Announced! Schedule Out

Summary
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has introduced a comprehensive overhaul of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), with major changes in the exam pattern, schedule, and fee structure.
The revised framework will take effect from the June 2026 session.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has introduced a comprehensive overhaul of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), with major changes in the exam pattern, schedule, and fee structure. The revised framework will take effect from the June 2026 session, marking a significant shift in how the test is conducted and how candidates will register and appear for the examination. The January 2026 attempt will be the final session to be held in the remote-proctored mode.

Under the new format, ICSI will conduct the CSEET three times a year—February, June and October—replacing the previous January, May, July and November cycle. Beginning June 2026, the test will transition entirely to offline mode, requiring candidates to report to designated examination centres. Each subject will now be assessed on separate days, and every paper will carry 100 marks. The daily exam schedule is set from 2:30 PM to 5:45 PM. ICSI will release a detailed timetable for every session, ensuring clarity for aspirants.

Registrations for the June 2026 session will open on December 16, 2025, and will remain active until February 15, 2026. Candidates must complete the enrollment process on the specified dates, which includes payment of an enrollment fee of ₹1,500 per session. Alongside this, ICSI has revised the fee structure: the CSEET registration fee is now ₹7,500, while the per-session enrollment fee remains ₹1,500. Registration will remain valid for three years from the date of application. The updated syllabus will also be released soon.

According to the revised academic calendar, the June 2026 exam will be held between June 1 and June 4. Enrollment for this session must be completed between March 1 and April 7, with a late-fee window available from April 8 to April 20. For the October 2026 session, registrations will be open from February 16 to May 31, 2026, while the February 2027 session will accept registrations from June 1 to September 30, 2026. Enrollment windows for February, June and October sessions have been streamlined with separate deadlines, both with and without late fees.

The revised examination timeline places the February exam in the first week of February, followed by the June exam in the first week of June and the October exam in the first week of October. Results for these sessions will be declared in the last week of March, July and November respectively.

Last updated on 18 Nov 2025
13:44 PM
