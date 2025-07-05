ICAI CA May Result 2025 to Be Out Tomorrow - Latest Updates and Pass Criteria Details

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to declare the much-awaited CA May 2025 examination results for all three levels — Foundation, Intermediate, and Final — on July 6, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Chartered Accountancy exams can access their results on the official ICAI portals by entering their registration number, roll number, and password.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to declare the much-awaited CA May 2025 examination results for all three levels — Foundation, Intermediate, and Final — on July 6, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Chartered Accountancy exams can access their results on the official ICAI portals by entering their registration number, roll number, and password.

The official websites where candidates can check their CA results are - icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org.

To download the result, candidates need to visit the official result portal, select their respective course, enter the required credentials along with the security captcha, and click on ‘Check Result’. The result can then be viewed and downloaded for future use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside the results, ICAI will also release the merit list for the May 2025 session, featuring the names of the top 50 rank holders across the country. Aspirants can view the merit list by logging in with their registration or roll number and the security code provided on the portal.

As per the CA May 2025 passing criteria, candidates must secure at least 40% marks in each subject and a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in each group to be declared as passed. Fulfilling both conditions is mandatory for qualifying the respective level of the Chartered Accountancy examination.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly visit the official ICAI result websites for the latest updates regarding the result declaration.