KTET 2025 Registration Begins at ktet.kerala.gov.in - Check June Session Exam Schedule

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially opened the registration window for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) June 2025 session. Aspiring teachers across the state can now submit their applications online via the official portal, ktet.kerala.gov.in, with the last date to apply being July 10, 2025. The KTET serves as a crucial qualifying examination for candidates seeking teaching positions in government, aided, and select unaided schools in Kerala.

Application Guide

To apply, candidates must visit ktet.kerala.gov.in, click on the 'KTET June 2025 Registration' link, fill out the online application form with accurate personal and academic details, upload the necessary documents such as a recent photograph and signature, and pay the application fee — ₹500 for General/OBC and ₹250 for SC/ST/PwD candidates. The fee payment can be made through online methods, including debit/credit cards and net banking.

As per the official announcement, the KTET June 2025 exam will be conducted on August 23 and 24, 2025. Admit cards for the examination will be released on August 14. Candidates must thoroughly review the eligibility criteria, syllabus for their respective categories, and the detailed exam pattern before proceeding with the application.

The exam will be held in two shifts each day — from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and 2 PM to 4.30 PM, covering four distinct categories: Category I for Lower Primary classes, Category II for Upper Primary classes, Category III for High School classes, and Category IV for Language teachers, specialist teachers, and physical education instructors.

Importantly, as per the updated guidelines by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the KTET certificate is now valid for a lifetime. Candidates are advised to complete their applications ahead of the deadline and regularly check the official website for further updates.