ICAI CA Foundation January 2025 Results Declared – How to Check Scores

Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Mar 2025
12:39 PM

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation course examination for January 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website, icai.nic.in.

How to Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2025

  1. Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link for CA Foundation January 2025 results.
  3. Enter the candidate’s Registration Number and Roll Number.
  4. View and download the result.
  5. Take a printout for future reference.
Pass Percentage Breakdown

  • Total candidates appeared: 70,437
  • Total candidates passed: 13,858
  • Overall pass percentage: 19.67%
Gender-wise breakdown

  • Male candidates:

Appeared: 37,774

Passed: 7,732

Pass percentage: 20.47%

  • Female candidates:

Appeared: 32,663

Passed: 6,126

Pass percentage: 18.76%

The CA Foundation exams were conducted on January 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2025. Papers I and II were held from 2PM to 5PM, while Papers III and IV took place from 2PM to 4PM.

This year, 70,437 candidates registered for the CA Foundation examination, with 13,858 candidates successfully passing. The overall pass percentage stands at 19.67%.

CA Intermediate Results Also Announced

In addition to the CA Foundation results, ICAI has also released the CA Intermediate Results 2025. Candidates can check their scores on the same official website.

