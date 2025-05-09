CA May 2025 Update: ICAI Postpones Final, Intermediate Exams Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Summary In view of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the postponement of remaining papers for the CA May exam 2025. Students are urged to stay connected with ICAI’s official communication channels for fresh dates and further announcements.

In view of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the postponement of remaining papers for the CA Final, Intermediate, and Post Qualification Course Examinations (International Taxation – Assessment Test) scheduled between May 9 and May 14, 2025.

In an official statement, the ICAI said, “In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/2025 dated 13th January 2025, it is announced for general information that in view of the tense and security situation in the Country, the remaining papers of Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate, and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation – Assessment Test(INTT AT)] May 2025 from 9th May 2025 to 14th May 2025, stand postponed.” The revised dates will be notified in due course, and candidates are advised to regularly check the official website, www.icai.org, for updates.

As per the original timetable, CA Final Group II papers were slated for May 8, 10, and 13, while CA Intermediate Group II exams were scheduled for May 9, 11, and 14. These have now been deferred in light of the Operation Sindoor, a nationwide military response following the Pahalgam terror attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation has also prompted several state governments to close schools and educational institutions in high-risk zones, as a precautionary measure.

Students are urged to stay connected with ICAI’s official communication channels for fresh dates and further announcements regarding the May 2025 exam cycle.