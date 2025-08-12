UPTAC 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT at uptac.admissions.nic.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in As per the schedule, the payment of seat confirmation can be done till today, August 12, 2025

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University issued the Round 3 UPTAC 2025 seat allotment result . Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the payment of seat confirmation can be done till today, August 12, 2025. Online willingness and online withdrawal can be done from August 11 to August 12, 2025.

UPTAC 2025 Round 4 seat allotment result will be released on August 13, 2025. The payment of seat confirmation fee for new allotment, if any can be done from August 13 to August 15, 2025. The online withdrawal of the allotted seats can be done from August 13 to August 21, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The physical reporting of freeze candidates at the allotted Institution (in case of non-reporting allotted seat will be deemed as cancelled, no refund will be provided for whatsoever reason) will be done from August 18 to August 21, 2025.

UPTAC 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in

2. Click on UPTAC 2025 seat allotment result for Round 3 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed

5. Check the result and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

UPTAC 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link