UPTAC 2025

UPTAC 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT at uptac.admissions.nic.in- Direct Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Aug 2025
14:35 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in
As per the schedule, the payment of seat confirmation can be done till today, August 12, 2025

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University issued the Round 3 UPTAC 2025 seat allotment result . Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the payment of seat confirmation can be done till today, August 12, 2025. Online willingness and online withdrawal can be done from August 11 to August 12, 2025.

UPTAC 2025 Round 4 seat allotment result will be released on August 13, 2025. The payment of seat confirmation fee for new allotment, if any can be done from August 13 to August 15, 2025. The online withdrawal of the allotted seats can be done from August 13 to August 21, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The physical reporting of freeze candidates at the allotted Institution (in case of non-reporting allotted seat will be deemed as cancelled, no refund will be provided for whatsoever reason) will be done from August 18 to August 21, 2025.

UPTAC 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in

2. Click on UPTAC 2025 seat allotment result for Round 3 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed

5. Check the result and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

UPTAC 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

Last updated on 12 Aug 2025
14:36 PM
UPTAC 2025 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT
Similar stories
IBPS

IBPS Hindi Officer Exam Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at ibps.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Manipur government

DHS Issues Manipur NEET UG 2025 Merit List For MBBS, BDS Courses- Seat Allotment Resu. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU Awarded Highest NAAC Accreditation - VC Calls It “Landmark Moment” in Uni’s . . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 - Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Candidate Verification to Close So. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IBPS

IBPS Hindi Officer Exam Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at ibps.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Orientation programmes

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science, Kolkata welcomes the new coho. . .

Manipur government

DHS Issues Manipur NEET UG 2025 Merit List For MBBS, BDS Courses- Seat Allotment Resu. . .

alumni association

Strength in numbers

LIQUID LESSON: Students of Krishnagar Collegiate School help set up percolation pits on the school premises
Education

Catch every falling drop

Delhi University (DU)

DU Awarded Highest NAAC Accreditation - VC Calls It “Landmark Moment” in Uni’s . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality