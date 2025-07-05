Bihar BEd CET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared - Link and Reporting Details

Summary The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, has officially released the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BEd) 2025 seat allotment result for Round 1. Candidates who qualified for the entrance examination and completed the counselling registration process can now check their allotment status through the official portal.

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, has officially released the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BEd) 2025 seat allotment result for Round 1. Candidates who qualified for the entrance examination and completed the counselling registration process can now check their allotment status through the official portal — biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

This first round of allotment includes the names of candidates provisionally selected for admission to the two-year BEd and Shiksha Shastri programmes offered by various government and private teacher training colleges across Bihar. The selection has been made based on the candidates' CET-BEd 2025 scores, preferences filled during counselling, and availability of seats.

To access the seat allotment result, candidates must visit the official website and click on the ‘Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025’ link. They will need to enter their registration ID and password to log in and download their seat allotment letter. It’s advised to keep a printed copy of the allotment letter for future admission formalities.

Candidates allotted seats in this round must complete two important steps to confirm their admission — payment of the seat confirmation fee online and reporting to the allotted college for document verification. This admission process will be conducted between July 5 and July 15, 2025. Failing to complete these steps within the specified period will result in seat cancellation, and such candidates may not be allowed to participate in subsequent rounds.

Following the completion of Round 1 admissions, LNMU will publish a list of vacant seats on its website, paving the way for Round 2 counselling. Students who were not allotted a seat in the first round or those seeking an upgrade will be eligible to participate in the next phase.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding vacant seats, next counselling schedules, and further instructions.

Find the direct seat allotment link here.