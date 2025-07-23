SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025: Application Correction Postponed! Check Revised Dates, Fees

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jul 2025
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially postponed the application correction process for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2025.
To correct their CHSL 2025 application form, candidates should log in to the SSC portal.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially postponed the application correction process for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2025. Initially set to open today, July 23, the facility will now be available from July 25 to July 26, 2025. Candidates can access the correction portal through the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.

In its revised notice, the Commission stated that candidates will be allowed to make corrections and resubmit their application forms twice within the correction period. However, each correction attempt will be subject to a standard fee, applicable to all candidates irrespective of their category or gender.

The correction fee structure is as follows;

  • First Correction and Resubmission - ₹200
  • Second Correction and Resubmission - ₹500

These payments must be made online via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay).

To correct their CHSL 2025 application form, candidates should log in to the SSC portal, navigate to the ‘My Applications’ section, click on the ‘Re-Apply’ link under the CHSL tab, make the required changes, and pay the applicable fee. The corrected form must be resubmitted online, and candidates are advised to save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The Tier-I exam for SSC CHSL 2025 is scheduled to be held from September 8 to 18, while Tier-II is expected to take place in February–March 2026. This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 Group-C posts across various ministries and departments.

Candidates are encouraged to carefully review and correct their forms within the given dates, as no further correction opportunities will be provided after the window closes.

