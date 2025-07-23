CBSE 12th Revaluation, Verification Results 2025 OUT at results.cbse.nic.in- Details

Summary School heads of students who applied for revaluation or verification of their answer sheets can check and download their CBSE 12th results 2025 on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in The board informed that the revaluation result will be final, and no appeal or review against it will be entertained

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 revaluation and verification results 2025. School heads of students who applied for revaluation or verification of their answer sheets can check and download their CBSE 12th results 2025 on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

The outcome of the verification of marks will be uploaded on the account of the candidate online and no individual communication will be sent, the status of the revaluation will be uploaded on the website, followed by a formal communication from the regional office. In case of a change in marks, the first communication that the marks have been changed will be provided.

The board informed that the revaluation result will be final, and no appeal or review against it will be entertained. Students were able to apply for verification of marks and revaluation of answer sheets from May 28 to June 3, 2025.

CBSE 12th Revaluation, Verification Results 2025: Steps to Check

Go to the official website for CBSE results, results.cbse.nic.in Click on the link “Class XII- After Re-evaluation/Verification – Lot 1 Result 2025” Key in the required login details CBSE 12th Revaluation, Verification Results 2025 will appear on the screen Download the marksheet and take a print out of the same