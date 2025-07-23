AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 for Phase 1 Releasing Today- Check Details Here

Summary Candidates who have registered for Phase 1 counselling can check the results on the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in The seat allotment result which was scheduled to be released on July 22 will now be released on July 23, 2025

The Department of Technical Education postponed the release of AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 for Phase 1. Candidates who have registered for Phase 1 counselling can check the results on the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The seat allotment result which was scheduled to be released on July 22 will now be released on July 23, 2025. Candidates who will be allotted seats must report through the Self-Reporting System and also report in person at the allotted college with the downloaded allotment order and self-joining report from July 23 to July 26, 2025. The classes will commence on August 4, 2025.

As per the seat matrix, 85% of the seats are reserved for local candidates of Andhra Pradesh, while the remaining 15% are unreserved, open to both local and non-local candidates. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of the options exercised, considering the candidate’s merit rank and category (SC/ST/BC/PWD/NCC/CAP/Sports & Games quota, etc.)

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.