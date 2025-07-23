AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 for Phase 1 Releasing Today- Check Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jul 2025
14:50 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have registered for Phase 1 counselling can check the results on the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
The seat allotment result which was scheduled to be released on July 22 will now be released on July 23, 2025

The Department of Technical Education postponed the release of AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 for Phase 1. Candidates who have registered for Phase 1 counselling can check the results on the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The seat allotment result which was scheduled to be released on July 22 will now be released on July 23, 2025. Candidates who will be allotted seats must report through the Self-Reporting System and also report in person at the allotted college with the downloaded allotment order and self-joining report from July 23 to July 26, 2025. The classes will commence on August 4, 2025.

As per the seat matrix, 85% of the seats are reserved for local candidates of Andhra Pradesh, while the remaining 15% are unreserved, open to both local and non-local candidates. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of the options exercised, considering the candidate’s merit rank and category (SC/ST/BC/PWD/NCC/CAP/Sports & Games quota, etc.)

ADVERTISEMENT

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 23 Jul 2025
14:51 PM
AP EAMCET AP EAPCET 2025 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT
Similar stories
Supreme Court

SC Declines Interim Relief to NEET-UG 2025 Candidates Affected by Power Outage; Heari. . .

CBSE

CBSE 12th Revaluation, Verification Results 2025 OUT at results.cbse.nic.in- Details

OJEE

Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations Board Publishes OJEE Special Exam Result 2025- Che. . .

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025: Application Correction Postponed! Check Revised Dates, Fees

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Supreme Court

SC Declines Interim Relief to NEET-UG 2025 Candidates Affected by Power Outage; Heari. . .

CBSE

CBSE 12th Revaluation, Verification Results 2025 OUT at results.cbse.nic.in- Details

OJEE

Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations Board Publishes OJEE Special Exam Result 2025- Che. . .

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025: Application Correction Postponed! Check Revised Dates, Fees

Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU June TEE Result 2025 OUT at termendresult.ignou.ac.in- Direct Link Here

MCC

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Matrix Released For MBBS, BDS- Check Details H. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality