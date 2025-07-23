IGNOU June TEE Result 2025 OUT at termendresult.ignou.ac.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their IGNOU June TEE result through the official website- termendresult.ignou.ac.in The Open University has also announced the revaluation results for the June 2023 exam

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced the Term End Examinations (TEE) June 2025 results on July 22. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their IGNOU June TEE result through the official website- termendresult.ignou.ac.in.

The Open University has also announced the revaluation results for the June 2023 exam. Candidates must select their result type from the drop-down and enter their enrollment number to download the scorecard.

IGNOU TEE June 2025 took place from June 12 to July 19 in two shifts — the first shift from 10 am to 1 pm, and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who secured at least 35% in both theory and assignments in undergraduate courses, and 40% in postgraduate courses, are considered to have passed the IGNOU June TEE exam 2025. The final result is based on the combined marks of the exam and assignments, with assignments carrying around 30% weightage.

IGNOU June TEE Result 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website: termendresult.ignou.ac.in Select the option “Term End Exam (TEE)” Click on “June 2025 Exam Result (Early Declaration)” Enter your 10-digit enrolment number IGNOU June TEE Result 2025 will appear on the screen Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference