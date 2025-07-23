OJEE

Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations Board Publishes OJEE Special Exam Result 2025- Check Details

Summary
Candidates can now download their OJEE rank cards 2025 on the official website, ojee.nic.in
Candidates who have qualified for the exam will be eligible for OJEE counselling process 2025

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations Board (OJEEB) released the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) results 2025 for 2nd/special exam today, July 23. Candidates can now download their OJEE rank cards 2025 on the official website, ojee.nic.in.

As per the schedule, OJEE special exam 2025 took place on July 16.

Candidates who have qualified for the exam will be eligible for OJEE counselling process 2025. The board will conduct separate counselling for JEE Main and special OJEE qualified candidates.

OJEE Special Exam 2025 Result: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website, ojee.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'OJEE 2025 special exam scorecard' link available on the homepage
  3. Login with the required credentials
  4. OJEE Special Exam 2025 Result will appear on the screen
  5. Download the result copy and keep a printout for future reference

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

