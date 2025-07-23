OJEE
Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations Board Publishes OJEE Special Exam Result 2025- Check Details
Posted on 23 Jul 2025
15:27 PM
File Image
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations Board (OJEEB) released the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) results 2025 for 2nd/special exam today, July 23. Candidates can now download their OJEE rank cards 2025 on the official website, ojee.nic.in.
As per the schedule, OJEE special exam 2025 took place on July 16.
Candidates who have qualified for the exam will be eligible for OJEE counselling process 2025. The board will conduct separate counselling for JEE Main and special OJEE qualified candidates.
OJEE Special Exam 2025 Result: Steps to check
For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.