NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Matrix Released For MBBS, BDS- Check Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) issued the round 1 seat matrix for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the seat matrix on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, MCC began the registration process for the NEET UG 2025 counselling on July 21, 2025. The last date to apply for the counselling round is July 28, 2025. The seat allotment result will be announced on July 31, 2025.

This year, MCC will conduct NEET UG counselling 2025 in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round. The counselling is being held for the following seats:

15 per cent all India quota seats MBBS/ BDS seats of states (participation of the union territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats), 100 per cent MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU 100 per cent MBBS seats of AIIMS across India 100 per cent JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal) 100 per cent AMU seats 85 per cent of state quota seats of DU, IP University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental) 100 per cent Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5 per cent internal quota seats for Jamia students 15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to Register

1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on the NEET UG counselling registration link

3. Enter the necessary details to register yourself

4. Log in to your account and fill in the application form

5. Pay the application fee, and submit

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference