MCC

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Matrix Released For MBBS, BDS- Check Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jul 2025
14:15 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the seat matrix on the official website at mcc.nic.in
As per the schedule, MCC began the registration process for the NEET UG 2025 counselling on July 21, 2025

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) issued the round 1 seat matrix for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the seat matrix on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, MCC began the registration process for the NEET UG 2025 counselling on July 21, 2025. The last date to apply for the counselling round is July 28, 2025. The seat allotment result will be announced on July 31, 2025.

This year, MCC will conduct NEET UG counselling 2025 in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round. The counselling is being held for the following seats:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. 15 per cent all India quota seats MBBS/ BDS seats of states (participation of the union territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats),
  2. 100 per cent MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU
  3. 100 per cent MBBS seats of AIIMS across India
  4. 100 per cent JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal)
  5. 100 per cent AMU seats
  6. 85 per cent of state quota seats of DU, IP University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)
  7. 100 per cent Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5 per cent internal quota seats for Jamia students
  8. 15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to Register

1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on the NEET UG counselling registration link

3. Enter the necessary details to register yourself

4. Log in to your account and fill in the application form

5. Pay the application fee, and submit

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference

Last updated on 23 Jul 2025
14:21 PM
MCC NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
Similar stories
Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2025 Final Merit List Releasing Tomorrow- Check Important Dates Here

AP PGECET 2025

AP PGECET Counselling 2025 Registration Extended - Check Updated Schedule

PG Admissions

CWSSU PG Admissions Open: Meghalaya’s 1st State Run University Offers CUET-Free Ent. . .

NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Scholarship Guidelines, College List & Key Instr. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2025 Final Merit List Releasing Tomorrow- Check Important Dates Here

AP PGECET 2025

AP PGECET Counselling 2025 Registration Extended - Check Updated Schedule

PG Admissions

CWSSU PG Admissions Open: Meghalaya’s 1st State Run University Offers CUET-Free Ent. . .

NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Scholarship Guidelines, College List & Key Instr. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA September 2025: Exam Form Correction Window Opens for Foundation, Inter, Fina. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Issues Revised PwBD Guidelines for MBBS, BDS Counselling

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality