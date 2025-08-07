Supreme Court

SC Orders Manual Evaluation of NEET-UG 2025 Aspirant's Answer Sheet Over Page Sequencing Error

PTI
PTI
Posted on 07 Aug 2025
16:58 PM

File Image

Summary
A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan ordered the result of evaluation to be placed on record
Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave, appearing for the respondents, put of a copy of the question paper on record to explain that the mistake arose due to incorrect stapling

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the manual evaluation of the answer script of a NEET-UG 2025 aspirant, who alleged erroneous page sequencing in his question paper.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan ordered the result of evaluation to be placed on record.

"He (petitioner) will have the satisfaction of getting his papers manually checked," the bench said.

The aspirant claimed wrong sequencing of pages in the NEET-UG question paper.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave, appearing for the respondents, put of a copy of the question paper on record to explain that the mistake arose due to incorrect stapling.

"However, in order to satisfy ourselves, we direct that the petitioner's paper shall be evaluated manually and the result of the evaluation be placed on the record. The said exercise shall be carried out within a period of one week," the bench said.

Dave said stapling of question paper was a manual exercise.

"The least that could be done is to give the questions in seriatim," the bench said.

It added, "Look at the panic of the candidate. It is not an ordinary exam." The law officer said only semi-skilled or semi-literate people were employed for the stapling work.

"If we give it to a literate person and if he staples it, we know for sure that one or two questions he can memorise and they can go out," she said, calling it a "rarest of rare" instance.

The bench, however, remarked that "17-18 year old" students were dying by suicide.

"Please don't try to justify," the top court said and posted the hearing for August 12.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 07 Aug 2025
16:59 PM
Supreme Court NEET UG 2025 NEET UG MBBS Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)
