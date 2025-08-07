NTA

NTA Announces NTET Result 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/- 4107 Candidates Qualify

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Aug 2025
16:44 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for National Teacher's Eligibility Test can check the official website of NTET at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/
NTET 2025 was held on July 17, 2025 in the computer-based test mode in English and Hindi mediums

The National Testing Agency, NTA published the NTET Result 2025 on August 6, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for National Teacher's Eligibility Test can check the official website of NTET at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/.

As per the official data, a total of 6261 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 6066 candidates had appeared. A total of 4107 candidates have qualified the NTET 2025 exam.

NTET 2025 was held on July 17, 2025 in the computer-based test mode in English and Hindi mediums at 55 centres in 40 cities for the postgraduates of of Indian System of Medicine & Homoeopathy.

ADVERTISEMENT

NTET Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of NTET at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/

2. Click on NTET Result 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed

5. Check the result and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

NTET Result 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 07 Aug 2025
16:46 PM
NTA NTET 2024 Results out National Testing Agency (NTA)
Similar stories
UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Declares UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Result 2025- Direct Link Here

TS DOST 2025

TS DOST 2025 Seat Allotment Result For Special Phase Declared- Direct Link Here

KTET

KTET May and June 2025 Exam Dates Revised- Know Updated Schedule Inside

AFCAT 2025

AFCAT 2 Exam 2025 - City Slip Released by IAF; Download Link and Key Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Declares UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Result 2025- Direct Link Here

TS DOST 2025

TS DOST 2025 Seat Allotment Result For Special Phase Declared- Direct Link Here

KTET

KTET May and June 2025 Exam Dates Revised- Know Updated Schedule Inside

AFCAT 2025

AFCAT 2 Exam 2025 - City Slip Released by IAF; Download Link and Key Dates

Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised- Check New Dates Here

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2025 OUT- 60,021 Students Eligible For Counselling

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality