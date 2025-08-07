NTA Announces NTET Result 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/- 4107 Candidates Qualify

Summary Candidates who have appeared for National Teacher's Eligibility Test can check the official website of NTET at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/ NTET 2025 was held on July 17, 2025 in the computer-based test mode in English and Hindi mediums

The National Testing Agency, NTA published the NTET Result 2025 on August 6, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for National Teacher's Eligibility Test can check the official website of NTET at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/.

As per the official data, a total of 6261 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 6066 candidates had appeared. A total of 4107 candidates have qualified the NTET 2025 exam.

NTET 2025 was held on July 17, 2025 in the computer-based test mode in English and Hindi mediums at 55 centres in 40 cities for the postgraduates of of Indian System of Medicine & Homoeopathy.

NTET Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of NTET at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/

2. Click on NTET Result 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed

5. Check the result and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

NTET Result 2025: Direct Link