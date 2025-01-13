ICAI CA May 2025 Exam Schedule and Registration Dates

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam schedule for the CA May 2025 session. The exams for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses will be conducted between May 2 and May 21, 2025.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam schedule for the CA May 2025 session. The exams for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses will be conducted between May 2 and May 21, 2025. The International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT–AT) is scheduled for May 10 and May 13, 2025.

ICAI CA May Registration Timeline 2025

The registration window for the CA May 2025 exams will open on March 1 and close on March 14, 2025, without a late fee. Candidates can apply until March 17 with a late fee of INR 600. ICAI has also announced that the application correction window will be open from March 18 to March 20, 2025.

Candidates appearing for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams can choose between English and Hindi mediums for answering their papers, as per the official notification.

ICAI CA May Exam Dates Overview 2025

Foundation Course:

May 15, 17, 19, and 21, 2025

Intermediate Course:

Group I: May 3, 5, and 7, 2025

Group II: May 9, 11, and 14, 2025

Final Course:

Group I: May 2, 4, and 6, 2025

Group II: May 8, 10, and 13, 2025

International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT–AT):

May 10 and 13, 2025

ICAI has confirmed that no exams will take place on May 12, 2025 (Monday), due to Buddha Purnima, a gazetted Central Government holiday. Additionally, the schedule will remain unchanged even if any exam day is declared a public holiday by the Central or State Governments or local authorities.

ICAI CA May Application Fee Details 2025

For the Intermediate exam, the application fee is INR 1500 for a single group/ unit (except two) and INR 2700 for both groups/ unit 2. For the Final course, the fee is INR 1800 for a single group and INR 3300 for both groups for Indian candidates.