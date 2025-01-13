Final Call to Apply for AISSEE 2025 Sainik School Applications Today

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 today, January 13. Candidates seeking admission to class 6 and class 9 at Sainik Schools must complete their registrations at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE before the deadline.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 today, January 13. Candidates seeking admission to class 6 and class 9 at Sainik Schools must complete their registrations at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE before the deadline.

The payment portal for the AISSEE 2025 application fee will remain open until tomorrow, January 14.

AISSEE 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Class 6 Admission: Candidates must be between 10 and 12 years of age as of March 31, 2025 (born between April 1, 2013, and March 31, 2015, inclusive). Admission for female candidates is available for class 6 in all Sainik Schools.

Class 9 Admission: Applicants must be 13 to 15 years old as of March 31, 2025 (born between April 1, 2010, and March 31, 2012). Admission for female candidates in class 9 depends on seat availability. Candidates must have passed class 8 from a recognised school.

AISSEE 2025 Exam Pattern

For Class 6, the question paper will include 125 questions from the following topics:

Language, Mathematics, Intelligence, and General Knowledge, totaling 300 marks.

Language, Intelligence, and General Knowledge: 50 marks each (2 marks per question).

Mathematics: 50 questions, 150 marks.

For Class 9, the exam will comprise 150 questions across the following subjects:

Mathematics, Intelligence, English, General Science, and Social Science, totaling 400 marks.

Mathematics: 50 questions, 4 marks each.

Other sections: 25 questions each, 2 marks per question.

AISSEE 2025 Exam Timings

Class 6: 2PM to 4.30PM (150 minutes).

Class 9: 2PM to 5PM (180 minutes).

AISSEE 2025 Exam Fees

The fee is INR 800 for General, OBC-NCL, Defence, and Ex-Servicemen category candidates, while SC and ST category applicants must pay INR 650.

The AISSEE 2025 exam will be conducted offline using OMR sheets in 190 cities across India. The NTA will announce the exam date and admit card release date in due course.