aissee

Final Call to Apply for AISSEE 2025 Sainik School Applications Today

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jan 2025
14:08 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 today, January 13.
Candidates seeking admission to class 6 and class 9 at Sainik Schools must complete their registrations at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE before the deadline.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 today, January 13. Candidates seeking admission to class 6 and class 9 at Sainik Schools must complete their registrations at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE before the deadline.

The payment portal for the AISSEE 2025 application fee will remain open until tomorrow, January 14.

AISSEE 2025 Eligibility Criteria

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Class 6 Admission: Candidates must be between 10 and 12 years of age as of March 31, 2025 (born between April 1, 2013, and March 31, 2015, inclusive). Admission for female candidates is available for class 6 in all Sainik Schools.
  • Class 9 Admission: Applicants must be 13 to 15 years old as of March 31, 2025 (born between April 1, 2010, and March 31, 2012). Admission for female candidates in class 9 depends on seat availability. Candidates must have passed class 8 from a recognised school.
Last Day to Register for UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3
Last Day to Register for UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3

AISSEE 2025 Exam Pattern

For Class 6, the question paper will include 125 questions from the following topics:

  • Language, Mathematics, Intelligence, and General Knowledge, totaling 300 marks.
  • Language, Intelligence, and General Knowledge: 50 marks each (2 marks per question).
  • Mathematics: 50 questions, 150 marks.

For Class 9, the exam will comprise 150 questions across the following subjects:

  • Mathematics, Intelligence, English, General Science, and Social Science, totaling 400 marks.
  • Mathematics: 50 questions, 4 marks each.
  • Other sections: 25 questions each, 2 marks per question.
Registration for Bihar D El Ed 2025 Begins: Key Details Here
Registration for Bihar D El Ed 2025 Begins: Key Details Here

AISSEE 2025 Exam Timings

  • Class 6: 2PM to 4.30PM (150 minutes).
  • Class 9: 2PM to 5PM (180 minutes).

AISSEE 2025 Exam Fees

The fee is INR 800 for General, OBC-NCL, Defence, and Ex-Servicemen category candidates, while SC and ST category applicants must pay INR 650.

The AISSEE 2025 exam will be conducted offline using OMR sheets in 190 cities across India. The NTA will announce the exam date and admit card release date in due course.

Last updated on 13 Jan 2025
14:09 PM
aissee All India Sainik School Entrance Examination
Similar stories
Bihar DElEd 2025

Registration for Bihar D El Ed 2025 Begins: Key Details Here

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Update - Check Download Steps and Marking Scheme

UP NEET PG 2024

Last Day to Register for UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3

DNB PDCET 2024

DNB PDCET 2024 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Begins: Key Dates and Guidelines

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UP NEET PG 2024

Last Day to Register for UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3

Bihar DElEd 2025

Registration for Bihar D El Ed 2025 Begins: Key Details Here

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Update - Check Download Steps and Marking Scheme

DNB PDCET 2024

DNB PDCET 2024 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Begins: Key Dates and Guidelines

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3: Revised Timeline and Updates

UGC NET 2024

UGC NET 2024 Admit Cards for All Exams Out - Download Now