AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Web Option Entry Begins at polycet.ap.gov.in - Check Updated Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jun 2025
14:06 PM

File Image

Summary
The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has officially opened the AP POLYCET 2025 web option entry window today, June 30. Candidates who have qualified in the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2025 can now log in to the official counselling portal (polycet.ap.gov.in) to submit their preferred choices of diploma courses and colleges for admission.

This web-based option entry is a crucial stage in the AP POLYCET 2025 counselling process, allowing candidates to select their desired diploma programmes in various engineering and non-engineering streams offered by top government and private polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

The AP POLYCET 2025 examination was held on April 30, and the registration for the counselling concluded on June 27, 2025. Recently, the department announced a change in the web options entry schedule. Initially, scheduled to begin on June 25, it was postponed to today.

Web Options Entry Revised Schedule

  • Rank 1 to 50000 - June 30 and July 1, 2025
  • Rank 50001 to 90000 - July 2 and July 3, 2025
  • Rank 90001 to last rank - July 4 and July 5, 2025

Following the web option entry, candidates will be allowed to change their choices, if any, on July 6. Post which, the seat allotment result will be declared on July 9.

The AP POLYCET seat allotment result will be based on several factors, including the preferences they have filled, their POLYCET 2025 rank, reservation category, and seat availability. Once the seat allotment results are published, candidates will be required to download their seat allotment letter from the official portal and report to the respective allotted colleges with the necessary documents and admission fee to confirm their admission.

Students are advised to complete their web option entries within the specified deadline and regularly check the official website for seat allotment updates and further instructions regarding the admission process.

Last updated on 30 Jun 2025
14:07 PM
AP POLYCET 2025 Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test Counselling
