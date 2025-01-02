IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB Result 2024 - Provisional Allotment List Released at ibps.in

Posted on 02 Jan 2025
13:32 PM

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published the IBPS RRB Result 2024 Provisional Allotment List for Clerk, PO, and other positions. Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can now access their results on the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

This recruitment aims to fill 9,923 vacancies across Group A officers (Scale-I, II, III) and Group B office assistants (multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

Steps to Check IBPS RRB 2024 Provisional Allotment List

  1. Visit the official IBPS website: ibps.in.
  2. Click on the "IBPS RRB Result 2024 Provisional Allotment List" link displayed on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login credentials (registration number/roll number and password/date of birth).
  4. Submit the details to access your result.
  5. Download and save the result for future reference.
  6. Print a copy for documentation purposes.
The provisional allotment is based on a merit-cum-preference system.

The allotment under CRP RRBs XIII is conditional and subject to the candidates meeting the eligibility criteria of the allocated RRB, and successful completion of the identity verification process.

Candidates allotted to specific RRBs must comply with the eligibility criteria and follow the joining formalities as directed by their respective banks.

Last updated on 02 Jan 2025
13:33 PM
IBPS RRB Institute of Banking Personnel Selection
