Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB JIO Admit Card 2025 Released: Steps to Download and Exam Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Oct 2025
09:48 AM

File Image

Summary
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has officially issued the admit cards for the Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade-II/Technical Exam 2025.
Candidates who registered for the recruitment drive can now download their hall tickets from the official websites.

Candidates who registered for the recruitment drive can now download their hall tickets from the official websites — mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in.

The admit card includes important details such as the exam date and time, venue address, and exam-day guidelines. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details and carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it.

Admit Card Download Steps

  • Visit the official website at mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in.
  • Navigate to the ‘Admit Card’ section on the homepage.
  • Click on the admit card link.
  • Log in using your User ID and Password.
  • View and download your admit card.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Selection Process

The IB JIO recruitment process comprises three stages:

Tier I: An online exam carrying 100 marks, conducted for 2 hours, featuring multiple-choice questions. About 75% of the questions focus on the candidate’s technical subject, while 25% assess general mental ability.

Tier II: A practical/skill test for candidates qualifying in Tier I, worth 30 marks.

Tier III: The final stage — a personality test/interview to assess overall suitability for the role.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official websites of MHA and NCS for any further announcements related to the exam schedule or instructions.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 13 Oct 2025
09:49 AM
