BSEB Caps Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 Objection Fee, Extends Submission Deadline

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Nov 2025
Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced a new fee structure for raising objections against answer keys of its major technical examinations, including the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET).
In addition to the revised fee structure, BSEB has also extended the deadline for submitting objections to the STET 2025 answer key.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced a new fee structure for raising objections against answer keys of its major technical examinations, including the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), DElEd Joint Entrance Examination, and competency tests. As per the revised policy, candidates will be required to pay ₹50 per question for filing objections. However, even if a candidate challenges more than five questions, the maximum fee has been capped at ₹250.

Under the new system, a candidate objecting to one or multiple questions will pay Rs 50 for each, but the total amount will not exceed ₹250 regardless of the number of objections filed. This move aims to make the objection process more accessible while maintaining fairness and transparency in evaluating answer key discrepancies.

In addition to the revised fee structure, BSEB has also extended the deadline for submitting objections to the STET 2025 answer key. Candidates can now file objections until November 28, a one-day extension from the earlier deadline of November 27. The board stated that the decision has been taken “in the interest of the candidates.”

Applicants must submit their objections exclusively through the online mode by using the link titled “Click here for objection STET, 2025” available on the official website, bsebstet.org. The board has clarified that objections submitted after the deadline or through any offline or alternative mode will not be accepted.

