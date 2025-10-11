NTA

NTA Clarifies JEE Main 2026 City Allotment Rumours, Confirms No Link to Aadhaar Advisory

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Oct 2025
File Image

Summary
Amid widespread confusion on social media regarding the JEE Main 2026 city selection process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an official clarification refuting the claims.
The agency confirmed that its September 29, 2025, public notice has no connection with exam city or centre allocation for JEE (Main) or any other NTA-conducted examinations.

The earlier advisory, NTA explained, was meant to remind candidates to update their Aadhaar cards, Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards, and category certificates — including EWS, SC, ST, and OBC-NCL — before the JEE Main 2026 application window opens.

According to the clarification, this advisory aimed to prevent discrepancies during the application process, as many students in previous sessions faced issues due to mismatches in Aadhaar details, Class 10 certificates, and category documents, leading to form rejection or delays.

The agency further clarified that city and examination centre allocation is an entirely separate process, conducted only after the submission of applications and payment of fees.

Meanwhile, NTA has confirmed that the JEE (Main) 2026 exam will be held in two sessions — January and April 2026, following the established annual schedule.

To help aspirants get familiar with the online process, NTA has also activated a demo registration link for JEE Main 2026 on its official website.

Candidates are advised to rely only on official updates published at nta.ac.in and avoid misinformation circulating on social media or third-party portals.

