SSC Issues Revised Results for Delhi Police SI & CAPFs 2024 After Detecting Data Discrepancies- Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised results for the Delhi Police Sub-Inspector and CAPFs 2024 recruitment, following an unusually high number of representations from candidates. A detailed review found inconsistencies in data provided by the nodal force, the Border Security Force (BSF), prompting the Commission to re-evaluate the final results.

According to the official notice, discrepancies were detected in the Document Verification (DV), Detailed Medical Examination (DME), and Review Medical Examination (RME) processes. Despite the corrections, SSC confirmed that the status of candidates kept withheld in the original result remains unchanged.

“As the number of representations was unusually high, therefore, the Commission, in consultation with the nodal force Border Security Force (BSF), immediately undertook a comprehensive review of the final result and found inconsistencies in the DV/DME/RME data provided by the nodal force,” the SSC stated.

Key Changes in the Revised SSC SI & CAPFs 2024 Results

After revising the results, SSC has implemented the following changes:

76 candidates not allocated earlier have now been allocated posts.

12 candidates allocated in the original result have been excluded in the revised list due to non-fulfilment of eligibility conditions.

178 candidates have had their earlier allocation or status modified. (This includes 177 candidates listed, excluding one withheld case.)

No change has been made in the allocation of 5,105 candidates.

Following the completion of all recruitment stages, candidates have been shortlisted for multiple postings, including Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, SI in BSF, SI in CISF, and other CAPFs.

In total, 457 female candidates and 4,902 male candidates have been shortlisted under the revised results for the Delhi Police Sub-Inspector and CAPFs 2024 recruitment cycle.

The Commission has advised candidates to review the updated result notification for detailed candidate-wise changes.