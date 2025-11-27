BCECEB Declares Bihar NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result- Top 4 Secure MD Radio-diagnosis Seats

Summary Candidates can now access the Bihar NEET PG 2025 seat allotment list on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in According to the allotment data, the top four candidates have secured seats in MD Radio-diagnosis, while the remaining six from the top 10 opted for general medicine and obstetrics and gynaecology

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the first-round seat allotment result for the Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) 2025, conducted through NEET PG. Candidates can now access the Bihar NEET PG 2025 seat allotment list on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the allotment data, the top four candidates have secured seats in MD Radio-diagnosis, while the remaining six from the top 10 opted for general medicine and obstetrics and gynaecology.

As per the Bihar NEET PG counselling schedule, candidates must download their allotment order by December 1. Reporting to the allotted institutes has already begun and will continue from November 28 to December 1.

Bihar NEET PG 2025 Seat Allotment: Steps to Check

Visit the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Click on PGMAC Result under the "Download" section A PDF file will open Search for your application number to view the allotted seat

Candidates are advised to report to their allotted institutes within the stipulated timeframe to confirm their admission and avoid disqualification from subsequent rounds.