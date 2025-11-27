AIBE 20 Exam Day Rules Issued: BCI Lists Mandatory Documents, Dos and Don’ts for Candidates

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued a comprehensive set of exam-day guidelines for candidates appearing for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 scheduled on November 30. The instructions, now available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued a comprehensive set of exam-day guidelines for candidates appearing for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 scheduled on November 30, 2025. The instructions, now available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com, emphasise strict compliance to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the national certification test. According to the BCI, candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID, as entry into the examination hall will not be permitted without both documents.

To avoid last-minute delays, candidates have been advised to visit their respective exam centres a day prior and report by 11.30 AM on the exam day. Only blue or black ballpoint pens are allowed for marking responses on the OMR sheet, and candidates must carefully fill in key details such as roll number and question booklet set code to prevent rejection of their answer sheets. Those eligible for extra time—candidates with more than 40% disability—must carry a valid disability certificate to avail an additional 20 minutes per hour. Candidates requiring scribes must arrange them independently in line with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment guidelines issued on September 1, 2025, and ensure that the scribe brings school ID and address proof where required. Additional documents outlined under Appendix I and II must also be submitted for availing disability-related accommodations.

The BCI has strictly prohibited several items and actions inside the examination premises. Late entry after 1.15 PM will not be allowed. Candidates may only carry bare Acts without notes or commentary, while mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, books, papers, electronic gadgets and bags are banned. Using a pencil on the OMR sheet or leaving the hall before submitting the answer sheet is grounds for disqualification. Any mistakes in crucial identifiers such as roll number or set code may lead to answer sheet rejection, and any attempt to use unfair means or carry unauthorised material may result in debarment. The council has clarified that only candidates fulfilling all eligibility conditions should appear for the test, as non-compliance may lead to cancellation of candidature.

Reiterating the passing criteria, the BCI stated that candidates from General and OBC categories must secure a minimum of 45% to qualify in AIBE 20, while the required threshold for candidates from SC, ST and PwD categories is 40%.