NEET UG 2025: NMC Adds 9075 New MBBS Seats; Check State-Wise Seat Matrix Revision

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released an updated seat matrix for the NEET UG 2025–26 academic session, adding 9,075 new MBBS seats across 812 medical colleges in India. With this expansion, the total number of MBBS seats has increased from 1,17,750 in 2024–25 to 1,26,600 in 2025–26, offering better opportunities for medical aspirants during the upcoming counselling rounds.

The updated seat matrix is available on the official NMC website — nmc.org.in. However, 456 seats have been reduced due to various administrative and institutional factors.

New Medical Colleges and Seat Additions

Uttar Pradesh & West Bengal:

Two new medical colleges — Raniganj Institute of Medical Science (100 seats) and PKG Medical Science (50 seats) — have been approved in West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh will also inaugurate a new Autonomous State Medical College (Government) with 100 seats from A.Y. 2025–26.

Tamil Nadu & Rajasthan:

Takshashila Medical College, Villupuram (private) will add 50 seats. In Rajasthan, ESIC Medical College and Hospital and Arya Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Omaxe City will contribute 50 seats each.

Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand & Jammu and Kashmir:

ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Indore (M.P.) adds 50 seats, Netaji Subhas Medical College and Hospital, Seraikela (Jharkhand) 100 seats, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (J&K) 50 seats.

Haryana & Bihar:

In Haryana, Pt. Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani and Maharishi Chyawan Medical College, Koriawas, will each add 100 seats. Bihar’s Mahabodhi Medical College and Hospital and Shyamlal Chandrashekhar Medical College and S.P.N.M. Hospital will also contribute 100 seats each.

Andhra Pradesh:

Anna Gowri Medical College and Hospital will introduce 150 seats as a private institution.

The new seat matrix, however, does not include AIIMS or JIPMER institutions, whose seat data will be published separately.