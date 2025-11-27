KEA Asks KSET 2025 SC Candidates to Submit Internal Reservation Details for Certificate Issuance

Summary Candidates must specify whether they fall under SC Category A, B, or C through the admission ticket download link on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in KEA stated that the KSET 2025 certificate will be issued only after successful verification of reservation details and supporting documents

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has directed Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates of the Karnataka State Assistant Professor Eligibility Test (KSET-2025) to submit their internal reservation details to facilitate the issuance of eligibility certificates. Candidates must specify whether they fall under SC Category A, B, or C through the admission ticket download link on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA stated that the KSET 2025 certificate will be issued only after successful verification of reservation details and supporting documents. “Merely having a name on the provisional list does not guarantee a certificate. The certificate will be issued only after submitting the supporting documents,” the authority clarified in its official notice.

The provisional list for KSET 2025 was prepared based on information submitted in the online applications. Candidates claiming reservation must present a valid certificate issued by their Tahsildar during verification. Failure to do so will result in non-issuance of the certificate, and KEA will proceed to select the next eligible candidates as per rules to fill the reserved category slots.

The certificate will be granted only after all reservation details are confirmed as accurate.

KEA conducted the KSET 2025 exam on November 2, held offline across 33 subjects at 11 exam centres. Of the 1,34,826 registered candidates, 1,21,052 appeared for both Papers 1 and 2, and 8,383 candidates qualified.

KEA has urged SC candidates to complete the reservation detail submission process promptly to avoid delays in receiving their KSET 2025 certificate.