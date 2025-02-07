NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Reporting Deadline Today - Document List Update

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has set 5 PM today as the final deadline for candidates to report to their allotted institutes for NEET PG 2024 Round 3 counselling. Candidates who have secured seats must complete the reporting process by visiting their respective institutes and submitting the necessary documents to confirm their admission.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has set 5 PM today as the final deadline for candidates to report to their allotted institutes for NEET PG 2024 Round 3 counselling. Candidates who have secured seats must complete the reporting process by visiting their respective institutes and submitting the necessary documents to confirm their admission.

List of Documents

Allotment letter

Admit card

Result/rank letter

MBBS marksheets and degree/provisional certificate

Permanent/provisional registration certificate

Date of birth proof (high school/higher secondary certificate/birth certificate)

Identification proof (PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport or aadhaar card)

SC/ST/EWS/OBC/Disability certificate (if applicable)

Candidates must physically report to the assigned medical college to complete admission formalities.

MCC’s Extension & Supreme Court’s Notice on Counselling

Earlier, MCC extended the Round 3 reporting deadline from February 3 to February 4 to finally February 7, 2025, following multiple requests from candidates. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to MCC regarding a plea seeking fresh counselling for Round 3 due to alleged seat-blocking issues and delays in State Round 2 counselling.

After the reporting deadline, MCC is expected to initiate the stray vacancy round to fill any remaining seats. Candidates are advised to stay updated via the official MCC website (mcc.nic.in) for further announcements regarding NEET PG 2024 admissions.