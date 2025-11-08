UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2025 Out at upsc.gov.in - Download Link and Exam Details

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially issued the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2025. Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully and report any discrepancies to UPSC well before the exam date.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially issued the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2025 from the official website - upsc.gov.in - using their registration/roll number and date of birth.

As per the official schedule, the UPSC IFS Mains Exam 2025 will be conducted from November 16 to 23, 2025, in two sessions daily - the forenoon session from 9 AM to Noon and the afternoon session from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Steps to Download the Admit Card

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Select the ‘Admit Card’ tab on the homepage.

Proceed to select the ‘E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC’ option.

Click on the download link.

Enter your unique credentials.

View and download the admit card for exam day.

Candidates must carry a valid photo ID proof such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving licence, along with the printed UPSC IFS admit card 2025, to the examination centre. Entry without the hall ticket will not be permitted under any circumstances.

The admit card includes key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, photograph, signature, exam centre details, paper schedule, and important exam-day instructions.

Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully and report any discrepancies to UPSC well before the exam date.

Find the direct admit card download link here.