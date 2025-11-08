UPSC 2025

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2025 Out at upsc.gov.in - Download Link and Exam Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Nov 2025
11:37 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially issued the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2025.
Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully and report any discrepancies to UPSC well before the exam date.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially issued the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2025 from the official website - upsc.gov.in - using their registration/roll number and date of birth.

As per the official schedule, the UPSC IFS Mains Exam 2025 will be conducted from November 16 to 23, 2025, in two sessions daily - the forenoon session from 9 AM to Noon and the afternoon session from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

UPSC ESE 2026 Prelims Date Announced: Check Exam Schedule and Paper Details
UPSC ESE 2026 Prelims Date Announced: Check Exam Schedule and Paper Details
WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Announced at westbengalssc.com - Appointment and Interview Updates!
WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Announced at westbengalssc.com - Appointment and Interview Updates!

Steps to Download the Admit Card

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.
  • Select the ‘Admit Card’ tab on the homepage.
  • Proceed to select the ‘E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC’ option.
  • Click on the download link.
  • Enter your unique credentials.
  • View and download the admit card for exam day.

Candidates must carry a valid photo ID proof such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving licence, along with the printed UPSC IFS admit card 2025, to the examination centre. Entry without the hall ticket will not be permitted under any circumstances.

The admit card includes key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, photograph, signature, exam centre details, paper schedule, and important exam-day instructions.

Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully and report any discrepancies to UPSC well before the exam date.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 08 Nov 2025
11:38 AM
UPSC 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC IFS 2025 Indian Forest Service (IFS) Admit Card
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 to Be Released Shortly at ssc.gov.in; Tier-I Exam Begins Soo. . .

NBEMS

DNB December 2025 Exam: NBEMS Extends Thesis Submission Deadline; Revised Date Out

Assam government

Assam DEE Announces Final Results for LP and UP School Teacher Recruitment 2025- Deta. . .

NEET counselling

Chandigarh NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Announced; Registration Open Till Novemb. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 to Be Released Shortly at ssc.gov.in; Tier-I Exam Begins Soo. . .

Institute of Management Technology

Sports, Spirit, and Success: IMT Hyderabad’s Periodos 10.0 Wraps Up in Style!

NBEMS

DNB December 2025 Exam: NBEMS Extends Thesis Submission Deadline; Revised Date Out

IIT Kharagpur

Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive–Local Startups’ Meet 2025 by IIT Kharagpur Inspi. . .

Assam government

Assam DEE Announces Final Results for LP and UP School Teacher Recruitment 2025- Deta. . .

NEET counselling

Chandigarh NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Announced; Registration Open Till Novemb. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality