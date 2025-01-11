Edit IAF AFCAT 2025 Application Form by January 12: Steps and Key Updates

Summary The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially opened the application correction window for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 today, January 10. Candidates who have registered for AFCAT 2025 can access the correction facility on the official website afcat.cdac.in.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially opened the application correction window for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 today, January 10. Candidates who have registered for AFCAT 2025 can access the correction facility on the official website afcat.cdac.in.

This facility will remain available until January 12.

How to Edit AFCAT 2025 Application Form

Visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

Log in using the candidate’s credentials.

Open the AFCAT 2025 application form.

Edit the required fields.

Save and submit the updated form.

Download a copy for your records.

Candidates are advised to double-check all details before final submission to avoid errors.

Editable Fields in AFCAT 2025 Application Form

Candidate Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Address

Email ID

Mobile Number

Date of Birth

Gender

In cases where candidates wish to re-upload their passport-sized photograph, a live image recapture will be required. Once submitted, the AFCAT 2025 application form will be frozen and cannot be edited further.

According to the official AFCAT 2025 notification, the recruitment process aims to fill a total of 336 vacancies.

The AFCAT 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 22 and 23 across various centres nationwide. The application process for AFCAT 1 2025 began on December 2 and closed on December 31.