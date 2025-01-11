AFCAT 2025

Edit IAF AFCAT 2025 Application Form by January 12: Steps and Key Updates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jan 2025
14:20 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially opened the application correction window for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 today, January 10.
Candidates who have registered for AFCAT 2025 can access the correction facility on the official website afcat.cdac.in.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially opened the application correction window for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 today, January 10. Candidates who have registered for AFCAT 2025 can access the correction facility on the official website afcat.cdac.in.

This facility will remain available until January 12.

How to Edit AFCAT 2025 Application Form

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

Log in using the candidate’s credentials.

Open the AFCAT 2025 application form.

Edit the required fields.

Save and submit the updated form.

Download a copy for your records.

Candidates are advised to double-check all details before final submission to avoid errors.

KSEAB Releases Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 Exam 2025 Timetable: Detail
KSEAB Releases Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 Exam 2025 Timetable: Detail

Editable Fields in AFCAT 2025 Application Form

Candidate Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Address

Email ID

Mobile Number

Date of Birth

Gender

In cases where candidates wish to re-upload their passport-sized photograph, a live image recapture will be required. Once submitted, the AFCAT 2025 application form will be frozen and cannot be edited further.

BPSC TRE 3.0 District Allocation List Out: Steps to Check
BPSC TRE 3.0 District Allocation List Out: Steps to Check

According to the official AFCAT 2025 notification, the recruitment process aims to fill a total of 336 vacancies.

The AFCAT 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 22 and 23 across various centres nationwide. The application process for AFCAT 1 2025 began on December 2 and closed on December 31.

Last updated on 11 Jan 2025
14:21 PM
AFCAT 2025 AFCAT Indian Air Force (IAF)
Similar stories
Representative Image
ONGC

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Application ongoing for several important positions - Check de. . .

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Tripura NEET PG Round 3 counselling registration date extended - Know how to apply

BPSC

BPSC TRE 3.0 District Allocation List Out: Steps to Check

Karnataka SSLC

KSEAB Releases Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 Exam 2025 Timetable: Detail

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
ONGC

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Application ongoing for several important positions - Check de. . .

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Tripura NEET PG Round 3 counselling registration date extended - Know how to apply

Karnataka SSLC

KSEAB Releases Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 Exam 2025 Timetable: Detail

BPSC

BPSC TRE 3.0 District Allocation List Out: Steps to Check

UPSC

UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 Postponed - Check Revised Schedule

NEET PG 2024

NEET-PG 2024: Resignation and Reset Registration Portals Reopened