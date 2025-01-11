KSEAB Releases Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 Exam 2025 Timetable: Detail

Summary The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially released the final datesheet for the Karnataka SSLC and PUC 2 exams for Term I, 2025. Students appearing for class 10 and class 12 board exams can access the timetables on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially released the final date sheet for the Karnataka SSLC and PUC 2 exams for Term I, 2025. Students appearing for class 10 and class 12 board exams can access the timetables on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

How to Download the Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 Exam Date Sheet 2025

Visit the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Click on the link for the Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 Exam 2025 final datesheet available on the homepage. A PDF file containing the timetable will open. Download the file and check the details. Print a hard copy for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the finalised schedule, the SSLC (class 10) exams will commence on March 21, 2025, and conclude on April 4, 2025. The examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 10AM to 1.15PM on all exam days. While exams for first languages, core subjects, and JTS subjects will follow the 10AM to 1.15PM schedule, second and third language papers will end at 1PM. The MSFQ subject exam will be held from 10AM to 12.15PM.

For PUC 2 (class 12), the board exams will begin on March 1, 2025, and wrap up on March 20, 2025, with all exams conducted in a single shift from 10AM to 1PM. The class 12 exams will start with Kannada and Arabic papers and end with Hindi papers.

In addition to the date sheet, KSEAB has also released the Karnataka SSLC 2025 model question papers on the official website. These are available for subjects including First Language, Second Language, Third Language, NSQF, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.