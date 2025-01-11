BPSC TRE 3.0 District Allocation List Out: Steps to Check

Summary The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the district allocation list for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) retest, known as TRE 3.0 on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. This allocation applies to select subjects for teaching positions across classes 1 to 12.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the district allocation list for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) retest, known as TRE 3.0 on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. This allocation applies to select subjects for teaching positions across classes 1 to 12.

The district allocation list contains the candidates' roll numbers and the districts assigned for their teaching roles. This update is crucial for candidates who cleared the Bihar teacher recruitment exam, ensuring they are informed about their teaching locations.

How to Check the BPSC TRE 3.0 District Allocation List

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the link titled ‘District Allocation List for School Teacher Competitive Re-Examination (TRE 3.0)’. Download the PDF document provided. Open the PDF, carefully review your district allocation, and adhere to any further instructions issued by the Bihar Education Department.

The list specifies district allocations for teaching positions across various classes and subjects:

Classes 1-5: Subjects include General, Urdu, and Bangla.

Classes 6-8: Subjects include English, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Mathematics & Science, and Social Science.

Classes 9-10: Subjects include English, Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Education, Dance, Lalit Kala, Maithili, and Music.

Classes 11-12: Subjects include Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Bangla, Maithili, Arabic, Persian, Bhojpuri, Pali, Prakrit, History, Political Science, Geography, Economics, Sociology, Psychology, Philosophy, Home Science, Computer Science, Accountancy, Business Studies, Music, and Entrepreneurship.

Key Updates on BPSC TRE 3.0

Exclusion of Candidates: The commission disqualified 68 candidates for involvement in personation.

Result Announcements: The TRE 3.0 results were declared in December last year, followed by revised results for the computer science subject for classes 11-12.

Exam Retest Dates: The TRE 3.0 retest was conducted from July 19 to 22 after the March examination was canceled due to a paper leak.

This development marks a significant step in the recruitment process for teaching appointments in Bihar schools.