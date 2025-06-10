TS TET 2025

TS TET June 2025 Hall Ticket Release Date Revised! Check Notice and Other Updates

Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jun 2025
10:28 AM

File Image

Summary
The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, has officially revised the release date for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS/TG TET) 2025 admit cards.
Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination will be able to access the admit card from the designated website — tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.

The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, has officially revised the release date for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS/TG TET) 2025 admit cards. As per the latest update on the official portal, the TS TET 2025 hall tickets will now be available for download from June 11, 2025. Initially, the download window was supposed to be activated on June 9.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination will be able to access the admit card from the designated website — tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.

A notification on the website reads, "TGTET-June-2025 Hall Tickets download will be enabled from 11-06-2025." To download the hall ticket, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth in the login window. All registered applicants must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre, as it serves as an essential document for entry.

The TS TET 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on multiple dates — June 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2025. The test will be conducted in two shifts each day: the first from 9 AM to 11.30 AM, and the second from 2 PM to 4.30 PM.

The hall ticket will contain important details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, roll number, examination centre, reporting time, and instructions to be followed on the exam day. Students are advised to thoroughly check all details mentioned on the admit card for any discrepancies.

Candidates are also reminded to visit the official website regularly for any further updates or notifications related to the TS TET 2025 examination process.

Last updated on 10 Jun 2025
10:29 AM
TS TET 2025 Department of School Education Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card
