National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Opens Final Edit Window for FMGE 2025 Application Form- Know Editable Fields Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jun 2025
15:16 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have applied for the FMGE June 2025 exam can edit details till June 9 through the official website at natboard.edu.in
The FMGE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on July 26, 2025

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) opened the final edit window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2025 application form today, June 6. 2025. Candidates who have applied for the FMGE June 2025 exam can edit details till June 9 through the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Candidates can rectify deficiencies related to images submitted with the FMGE June 2025 application. Candidates can also rectify deficiencies related to document uploads through an online deficiency document submission portal.

The documents that can be edited include the primary medical qualification certificate (PMQC), the apostille or attestation of the PMQC by the concerned Indian embassy, the eligibility certificate or admission letter, and proof of citizenship. This portal will remain accessible until July 10, 2025, at 11:55 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No further opportunity shall be given to make corrections. Candidates are advised to submit the images in their application as per the prescribed image upload guidelines. Failure to submit images as per guidelines and/or failure to rectify the images shall invite rejection of the application,” the official notice said.

The FMGE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on July 26, 2025. Candidates will receive their test city details by July 10, 2025, and admit cards will be issued on July 22, 2025. The FMGE June 2025 results for the examination are expected to be announced by August 26, 2025.

Last updated on 06 Jun 2025
15:18 PM
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) NBEMS
Similar stories
SSC

SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025 Notification OUT- Apply Till 26 June

NTA

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Application Correction Facility Begins Tomorrow- De. . .

AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st, 2nd Year Soon at bie.ap.gov.in- Know Late. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 Soon! Madras HC Rejects Plea for Re-Exam Over Power Outage - Deta. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC

SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025 Notification OUT- Apply Till 26 June

AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st, 2nd Year Soon at bie.ap.gov.in- Know Late. . .

NTA

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Application Correction Facility Begins Tomorrow- De. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 Soon! Madras HC Rejects Plea for Re-Exam Over Power Outage - Deta. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at tnpsc.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 revised exam date announced, SC asks NBE to make preparations

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality