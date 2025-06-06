NBEMS Opens Final Edit Window for FMGE 2025 Application Form- Know Editable Fields Here

Summary Candidates who have applied for the FMGE June 2025 exam can edit details till June 9 through the official website at natboard.edu.in The FMGE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on July 26, 2025

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) opened the final edit window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2025 application form today, June 6. 2025. Candidates who have applied for the FMGE June 2025 exam can edit details till June 9 through the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Candidates can rectify deficiencies related to images submitted with the FMGE June 2025 application. Candidates can also rectify deficiencies related to document uploads through an online deficiency document submission portal.

The documents that can be edited include the primary medical qualification certificate (PMQC), the apostille or attestation of the PMQC by the concerned Indian embassy, the eligibility certificate or admission letter, and proof of citizenship. This portal will remain accessible until July 10, 2025, at 11:55 pm.

“No further opportunity shall be given to make corrections. Candidates are advised to submit the images in their application as per the prescribed image upload guidelines. Failure to submit images as per guidelines and/or failure to rectify the images shall invite rejection of the application,” the official notice said.

The FMGE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on July 26, 2025. Candidates will receive their test city details by July 10, 2025, and admit cards will be issued on July 22, 2025. The FMGE June 2025 results for the examination are expected to be announced by August 26, 2025.